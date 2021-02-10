25-year-old among new WV COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Health officials have reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, including the death of a 25-year-old man from Jefferson County.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 70-year-old male from Upshur County, a 71-year-old male from Harrison County, a 101-year-old female from Mingo County, a 25-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 35-year-old male from Wood County, an 87-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 41-year-old female from Cabell County, a 91-year-old male from Wayne County, a 68-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 99-year-old male from Putnam County, a 62-year-old male from Mineral County, a 63-year-old male from Logan County, an 83-year-old male from Wayne County, an 89-year-old female from Jackson County, a 74-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 61-year-old female from Harrison County, a 61-year-old male from Mercer County, a 56-year-old male from Morgan County, a 90-year-old male from Jackson County, a 79-year-old male from Cabell County, a 67-year-old female from McDowell County, a 64-year-old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year-old male from Mason County and an 86-year-old female from Upshur County.

The youngest person to have died from COVID-19 in the Mountain State was a 17-year-old male in December 2020.

West Virginia has reported 2,175 total COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic.

DHHR also reported 429 new cases of the virus reported in the Mountain State. Health officials have recorded a total of 125,951 cases with 14,076 active cases. Today’s daily percent positivity rate of 4.26% and the cumulative rate has remained at 5.60% since Wednesday, Feb. 3.

109,700 West Virginians have now recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 vaccine data for West Virginia as of Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say 362 West Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19; of those patients, 97 are in the ICU and 47 are on ventilators.

A total of 111,457 people in the Mountain State have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The WV DHHR says a total of 223,850 West Virginians have received their first dose of the vaccine. People in the Mountain State can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map as of Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Several West Virginia counties have changed overnight on the County Alert System map. These changes include:

Roane County moved from yellow to green

Mingo County moved from red to orange

Wyoming, Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties moved from gold to yellow

Lewis and Ohio counties moved from orange to gold

Monongalia and Nicholas counties moved from gold to orange

West Virginia has three red counties, 23 orange counties, 12 gold counties, 10 yellow counties and seven green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,305), Boone (1,496), Braxton (760), Brooke (1,950), Cabell (7,381), Calhoun (217), Clay (363), Doddridge (439), Fayette (2,519), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,329), Hampshire (1,454), Hancock (2,542), Hardy (1,243), Harrison (4,674), Jackson (1,622), Jefferson (3,462), Kanawha (11,513), Lewis (941), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,575), Marion (3,529), Marshall (2,931), Mason (1,717), McDowell (1,309), Mercer (4,038), Mineral (2,545), Mingo (2,034), Monongalia (7,441), Monroe (913), Morgan (895), Nicholas (1,112), Ohio (3,499), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (572), Preston (2,468), Putnam (3,996), Raleigh (4,412), Randolph (2,299), Ritchie (587), Roane (477), Summers (684), Taylor (1,046), Tucker (477), Tyler (598), Upshur (1,600), Wayne (2,508), Webster (279), Wetzel (1,041), Wirt (336), Wood (6,754), Wyoming (1,677).