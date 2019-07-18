24th World Boy Scout Jamboree comes to West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WVa. (WDVM) — The National Boy Scout Jamboree has come to West Virginia in previous years, but now the 24th World Jamboree is happening in West Virginia next week.

The effort to make this possible came from Senator Joe Manchin (D) back when he was governor.

Ten years ago, Manchin said his staff came to him to compete for the new home for the Boy Scouts of America, so they put a team together to make this happen.

Manchin took it all the way to the Boy Scout Head Quarters of America in Dallas, where he says they saw the value in the Summit Bechtel Family Reserve in Fayette County.

“They saw the value of West Virginia, because we already had the rock cliffs, we already had the river, we had the canopy with all the trees. We had ten thousand acres of abandoned mine site. We had everything going for us, it’d be perfect. They invested close to a billion dollars in that site. It is an unbelievable experience,” said Manchin.

In the United States, there has only been one other World Jamboree and that was in Idaho back in 1967.