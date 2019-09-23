24th Annual Appalachian Heritage Festival kicks off

"It's here for authors of all ages challenge their writing skills."

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Students of all ages gathered in downtown Shepherdstown to hear an award-winning author teach students what she’s learned throughout her career.

Monday afternoon, award-winning author Karen Spears Zacharias invited local inspiring authors for an opportunity to get critical questions answered and further their future professional careers. As part of their Annual Writer-In-Residence Program and 24th Annual Appalachian Heritage Festival, Zacharias had plenty of advice for her students.

“Ignore all flattery and all criticism and just keep writing,” said Zacharias. “I think that’s important for not just writing career but really important for all careers.”

Zacharias was 2018’s Appalachian Heritage featured writer, but 2019’s feature writer Crystal Wilkinson will start constructing sessions Wednesday. Wilkinson will be the centerpiece for the twelfth volume of “Anthology of Appalachian Writers.”