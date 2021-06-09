24 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. June 9, 2021: Officials with the Department of Health and Human Resources have clarified that not all of the 24 deaths included in the Wednesday, June 9, COVID-19 report occurred within the past 24 hours.

The WV DHHR says 18 of those deaths were the result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. Health officials say 15 of the deaths were from April and May.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 24 more West Virginians, including a 41-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19. The number brings the state’s total to 2,846 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 41-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 58-year-old male from Mineral County, an 85-year-old male from Ohio County, a 67-year-old female from Boone County, a 79-year-old female from Berkeley County, another 79-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 97-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 56-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old female from Hampshire County, an 84-year-old female from Mercer County, a 77-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year-old male from Putnam County, a 70-year-old female from McDowell County, an 89-year-old male from Wood County, an 88-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old female from Cabell County, an 86-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old male from Boone County, a 65-year-old female from Cabell County, a 69-year-old female from Cabell County, and an 86-year-old female from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for June 9, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is also reporting 90 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 162,726 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 3,346 are currently active, the lowest the total has been since Sept. 18, 2020. As of Wednesday, June 6, the WV DHHR is reporting that Pocahontas County currently has no active cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say of the state’s active cases, 144 West Virginians are in the hospital due to COVID-19 with 55 patients in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

According to the WV DHHR, the state has confirmed a total of 2,085 variant cases. The total includes 1,834 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, 12 cases of the Brazilian Variant and 234 cases of the California Variant.

The state has received a total of 2961,098 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 1.92% and a cumulative rate of 5.06%. Health officials say 156,354 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 935,986 people in the state, or 60.1% of eligible West Virginians, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say that of those, 758,662 people, or 48.7% of eligible West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. Those who are eligible and want to get a vaccine can visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965 to find a vaccination site near them. West Virginians 12-years-old and above who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life” vaccine sweepstakes online or by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965

Wv County Alert System Map for June 9, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, no counties are in orange or red as of Wednesday morning. counties in gold include Logan, Boone and Braxton counties. Health officials say Mingo, Lincoln, Nicholas, Doddridge, Harrison, Randolph and Grant counties are in yellow. The remaining 45 counties are listed as green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 include:

Barbour (1,508), Berkeley (12,763), Boone (2,164), Braxton (992), Brooke (2,241), Cabell (8,832), Calhoun (372), Clay (540), Doddridge (630), Fayette (3,532), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,304), Greenbrier (2,872), Hampshire (1,914), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,563), Harrison (6,097), Jackson (2,223), Jefferson (4,766), Kanawha (15,403), Lewis (1,273), Lincoln (1,569), Logan (3,255), Marion (4,610), Marshall (3,528), Mason (2,042), McDowell (1,609), Mercer (5,092), Mineral (2,967), Mingo (2,712), Monongalia (9,374), Monroe (1,193), Morgan (1,222), Nicholas (1,882), Ohio (4,299), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,943), Putnam (5,303), Raleigh (6,998), Randolph (2,819), Ritchie (754), Roane (654), Summers (854), Taylor (1,262), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,949), Wayne (3,176), Webster (538), Wetzel (1,379), Wirt (453), Wood (7,912), Wyoming (2,032).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.