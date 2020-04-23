24 new cases and three additional deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources is reporting 24 new cases and three additional death in the Mountain State.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, the West Virginia DHHR reports the state has received 26,961 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 963 positive cases, 25,998 negative tests, and 29 deaths.

According to the WV DHHR, additional deaths that have been reported in an official capacity are an 85-year old woman from Jackson County, an 85-year old woman from Kanawha County, and a 69-year old woman from Barbour County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents.”

According to the WV DHHR website, 360 West Virginians have recovered from their illness, and of the total 963 cases, 565 cases remain active.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the WV DHHR. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

The WV DHHR says delays may be experienced with the reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed coronavirus cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (141), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, the WV DHHR says it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.