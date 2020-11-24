20-year-old coal miner killed in Kanawha County

UPDATE (11/23/20): A coal miner has been killed after becoming trapped today in a Kanawha County mine.

Taylor Halstead, 20, of Bob White was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in Dawes.

According to the Van Volunteer Fire Department, Taylor leaves behind a daughter just barely a few months old. He was a former member of the Van Volunteer Fire Department for about a year.

Governor and First Lady Justice have issued the following statement following the death of the 20-year-old miner in Kanawha County:

“Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our incredible West Virginia coal miners today. This is especially devastating news so close to the Thanksgiving holiday. We can never appreciate our miners enough for the brave and important work they do every day to power our homes, state, and nation. Cathy and I ask everyone across the state to join us in praying for Taylor’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Senator Joe Manchin also released the following statement:

Gayle and I send our hearts out to Taylor Meldin Halstead’s family, friends, and loved ones. This terrible news is especially heartbreaking during the holidays. Our miners put their lives on the line every day as they enter the mines and power our great nation. We are deeply grateful for their sacrifices, and we are forever thankful for Taylor’s contribution to our state. This is truly a tragic loss. Gayle and I, like all West Virginians, will keep Taylor’s family and loved ones in our prayers

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say a coal miner was trapped underground at the Speed Mining LLC coal mine in the Cabin Creek area.

Metro 911 officials say the man had been pressed against a waterline. Kanawha County EMS was able to retrieve the miner.

BREAKING: A worker is trapped underground at the Speed Mining LLC coal mine in the Cabin Creek area. Condition is unknown. KanCo EMS working on a rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/d8vE8ZrJwg — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) November 23, 2020

He has been transported to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.