20 State Attorneys General push for funding for child identification kits

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — A coalition of twenty state Attorneys General including West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, are now calling on the Trump administration to make funds available in the next stimulus package to aid the National Child Identification Act.

When asked why funding for this bill is important, Attorney General Morrisey exclaimed, “What could be more important today than to try to make sure that kids are not going to be subject to exploitation, to human trafficking, to abuse?”

The National Child Identification Act is a bipartisan bill introduced in 2019 that uses grant funds to provide identification kits to children which can then be given to law enforcement in an effort to locate and return missing or trafficked children. The kits have a section for fingerprinting, a current photograph, physical descriptions, and measurements.

Photo courtesy of the American Football Coaches Association

Attorney General Morrisey stated, “I can see a scenario where many, many thousands of parents have these tools. They have these DNA characteristics, they have these fingerprints and then if something happens, then they’ll be able to use it.”

Kenny Hansmire, Executive Director of American Football Coaches Association stated that the Child Identification Program was created in 1997 in response to findings that parents did not have any way to biometrically identify their child in the event of an emergency.

No outside group collects, monitors or has access to the data

unless parents choose to share it during an emergency.

"Working with the American Football Coaches Association, all the NFL and college coaches thought at the time, 'Hey we have got a captive audience of parents and grandparents and guardians at our college and NFL games. We oughta come up with an in-home fingerprinting kit that we can give to our fans and do a good deed.'"

Since then, more than 54 million ID Kits have been distributed through stadiums, churches, schools, law enforcement agencies, and community events.

The fingerprint and DNA kits cost only $1.76 per child. The Attorneys General are calling for kits for all children from Kindergarten through sixth grade citing that they are potentially the most vulnerable as they are so young.

Photo courtesy of the American Football Coaches Association

According to the National Incidence Studies of Missing, Abducted, Runaway, and Thrownaway Children under the Department of Justice, nearly 800,00 missing children reports were filed in 2019.

The global Covid-19 pandemic has since made children more vulnerable to be targeted and exploited by predators.

Now, the demand for better protection from human trafficking, exploitation, and abduction remains a top priority for both the Attorneys General and the American Football Coaches Association.