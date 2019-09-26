2 teens in custody for Taco Bell parking lot shooting

No injuries were reported in the incident

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two juveniles who allegedly shot at a man in the parking lot of Taco Bell earlier this month are now in custody, Martinsburg Police Department said Thursday.

The incident happened on September 6, at the Taco Bell located at 1020 Foxcroft Avenue in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Officers said they responded to a call of shots fired and found the victim on the scene, a 23-year-old man.

According to the victim’s report, the two suspects approached and threatened him while he was dining with his family inside Taco Bell. He went outside to the parking lot where one of the suspects fired several shots at him. The victim escaped without getting hit.

According to police, the two suspects allegedly ran into a wooded area and couldn’t be found — but the victim said he knew the identities of the suspects.

The suspects are identified publicly by police as a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

Authorities said they obtained juvenile petitions for charges of attempted malicious wounding and wanton endangerment, and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.