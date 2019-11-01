2 Jefferson County students chosen for 2020 fire safety poster contest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — First-grader Sophia Mriscin and fifth-grader Lucy Peyton, both students at Driswood Elementary School, know a thing or two about fire safety.

They turned what they knew into artwork for the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s annual safety poster contest.

Their entries were among a dozen selected to be a part of the State’s Fire Marshal safety poster contest.

School officials say the annual contest attracts 75 fire safety themed entries from kindergarten through fifth grade children at schools in 15 counties.

Peyton is a second time winner–and, her award-winning artwork was chosen when she was in the second grade.

“It’s a fun contest where we feel like we’re being a part of our community, we’re being a part of our state,” said Carly Mriscin, Library Media teacher at Driswood Elementary School.