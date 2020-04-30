2 elderly residents trapped in unstable mobile home, safely rescued

The fire chief said heavy rain is considered to be a reason for the collapse

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two elderly people had to be rescued from their mobile home after the home separated from its foundation on Thursday morning.

The Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a potential structure collapse and entrapment on Old Trail Road in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia around 10:49 a.m. They found a mobile home that was off of its foundation and the two residents were trapped inside.

Fire Chief Earl Cogle said multiple units were called and were able to secure the structure, and rescue the two people safely within about 45 minutes. Cogle said the home was deemed unsafe, and there will be an inspection and repairs planned before the residents can return.

Heavy rain is considered to be the factor in collapse.