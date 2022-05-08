LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A 19-year-old man is in jail tonight after a shooting in Logan County.

According to troopers, the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the Chief Logan Lodge on Little Buffalo Creek Road near Chapmanville.

The victim, 21-year-old Tyler Topping, of Tennessee was located inside the Lodge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Christopher Mullins, 19, of Chapmanville was identified in a vehicle accident, transported to Logan Regional Medical Center for treatment and then arrested and charged in the incident for malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He has been lodged in Southwestern Regional Jail.

Troopers continue to investigate.