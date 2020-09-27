19 WV Counties move from Green to Yellow in School Alert Map, no counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 19 West Virginia counties move from yellow to green and there are no counties in red on the School Alert Map.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26th, the Mason, Roane, Calhoun, Clay, Nicholas, Monroe, Mercer, Raleigh, Mason, Lincoln, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Grant, Pendleton, Jefferson, Hancock Monongalia and Ohio counties have turned green since last week’s map was released.

Other changes include: