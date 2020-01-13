167th Airlift Wing in West Virginia hosts a change of command

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The 167th Airlift Wing for the West Virginia Air National Guard held a change of command ceremony Sunday morning.

Hundreds of soldiers, friends and family stood in rows inside Hangar 306 in Martinsburg to witness a change of command. After serving more than 30 years as well as being the commander of the 167th airlift, Colonel David Cochran is retiring his wings.

“Its a little bitter sweet to be relieved of the command or transitioning the command but its also going to give me an opportunity to return to my civilian employer which is united airlines so I’m looking forward to that,” Col. David Cochran said, the former wing commander of 167th airlift wing.

Colonel cochran says he is leaving with many great memories, and through it all, the memory that stands out is the tremendous work of over 1,100 men and women he’s served with.

“The memories of airman going out and being recognized worldwide as a member of the 167th airwing the West Virginia national guard and doing it the right way the professional way every time,” Col. Cochran said.

The new 10th commander Colonel Marty Timko says he’s ready for take off. After joining the military in 1993, Timko says he’s more than ready for the responsibility.



“Everyone’s been asking me are you ready? and I think my true answer to them is I don’t know if anyone is truly ready to accept something like this, however knowing the support of the wing I have behind me, I’m very excited to get started,” Col. Marty Timko said the new Wing commander of 167th airlift wing.