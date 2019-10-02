140+ people donated blood for the Jefferson Medical Center’s second community drive

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson Medical Center hosted its second community blood drive.

The one day event had over 140 people registered to donate. Members from the medical center say their goal for Wednesday’s event is to get over 70 units of blood. They say a blood bag usually lasts about 40 days. When people donate, they can also donate their “platelets.” Medical officials say donating platelets can take hours but is very beneficial to their cancer patients.

“Platelets are very useful for the cancer patients, platelets and red cells is what they usually need because when they get chemo and radiation it destroys the bone marrow and they are not able to produce red blood cells. They end up needing transfusions throughout the treatment process” Josh Mongold said, the lab manager at Jefferson Medical Center. Officials say the highest blood usage goes to cancer patients.