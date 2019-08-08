$14.8M returned to citizens through unclaimed property

"This could save a couple people who are in a tight bind."

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Divisions returned $14.8 million in claims back to the rightful owners in the 2019 fiscal year.

Unclaimed property is any financial asset that gets separated from its owner such as a final paycheck, forgotten safety deposit box, uncashed stock dividends or life insurance. Berkeley County received $361,705, Jefferson County received $104,775 and Morgan County received $23,904.

“I think that it’s critical for many people who are in this day and age who are not receiving a large paycheck and many of them are just so excited to receive the funds so it has been very helpful to people and it helps sometimes for them to get through a rough period.” said Government Specialist for the Eastern Panhandle Jill Burkhart.

State Treasurer John Perdue says the office’s goal is to return at least one-million-dollars a month on average. He adds he’s happy they’ve hit that mark again.