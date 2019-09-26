13-year-old charged with disrupting school activity in threat investigation

Law enforcement in Allegany County, Maryland worked together with Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in West Virginia

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Authorities investigated and debunked a possible threat late Thursday morning at the Allegany College of Maryland campus. A 13-year-old boy was charged as a result.

Campus police were alerted to a post on a college-related website which concerned students at the Allegany College of Maryland. The post was traced to Berkely County, West Virginia and then further traced to the boy who allegedly posted it.

The Cumberland Police Department, Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia all took part in the investigation, which began around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities determined there is no danger, and the boy was charged by the Sheriff’s Office with disrupting school activity.