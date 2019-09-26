13-year-old charged with disrupting school activity in threat investigation

West Virginia

Law enforcement in Allegany County, Maryland worked together with Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN Online

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Authorities investigated and debunked a possible threat late Thursday morning at the Allegany College of Maryland campus. A 13-year-old boy was charged as a result.

Campus police were alerted to a post on a college-related website which concerned students at the Allegany College of Maryland. The post was traced to Berkely County, West Virginia and then further traced to the boy who allegedly posted it.

The Cumberland Police Department, Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia all took part in the investigation, which began around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities determined there is no danger, and the boy was charged by the Sheriff’s Office with disrupting school activity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories