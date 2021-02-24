120k West Virginians recovered from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mountain State health officials say more than 120,000 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19.

WV COVID-19 data as of Feb. 24, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As active cases were declining in West Virginia, the number of recovery cases has increased. The decline in active COVID-19 cases since reaching its peak of 29,257 active cases on Jan. 10. Of the 130,382 total cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, 8,067 are currently active.

Of the active cases, 292 people are currently hospitalized with 74 patients in the ICU and 40 on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,127,566 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.02% and a current cumulative rate of 5.49%.

DHHR health officials have confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 95-year-old female from Mercer County, an 80-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year-old female from Grant County, a 76-year-old male from Wood County, a 90-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old male from Boone County, a 79-year-old female from Mercer County, a 58-year-old male from Mercer County, a 76-year-old male from Marion County, and a 57-year-old male from Logan County.

West Virginia has reported 2,285 total COVID-19 deaths.

WV County Alert System map as of Feb. 24, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the DHHR, 169,832 West Virginians have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; 273,391 people already received their first dose of the vaccine. Due to additional doses in the vaccine’s vials, the state has used 103% of the vaccines currently allotted to the state. West Virginians can pre-register to get a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Today’s County Alert System map, Raleigh, Wyoming, Jefferson, Hardy, Ohio and Doddridge counties moved into yellow. Meanwhile, Logan, Putnam, Wirt, Barbour, Lewis and Webster counties moved into gold.

West Virginia has 21 green counties, seven orange counties, 12 gold counties and 15 yellow counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,182), Berkeley (9,605), Boone (1,553), Braxton (769), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,740), Calhoun (224), Clay (371), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,622), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,054), Greenbrier (2,381), Hampshire (1,511), Hancock (2,577), Hardy (1,261), Harrison (4,804), Jackson (1,649), Jefferson (3,592), Kanawha (11,941), Lewis (1,026), Lincoln (1,215), Logan (2,668), Marion (3,626), Marshall (2,989), Mason (1,758), McDowell (1,340), Mercer (4,184), Mineral (2,574), Mingo (2,107), Monongalia (7,837), Monroe (937), Morgan (927), Nicholas (1,170), Ohio (3,609), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (584), Preston (2,518), Putnam (4,172), Raleigh (4,636), Randolph (2,375), Ritchie (616), Roane (493), Summers (700), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (612), Upshur (1,660), Wayne (2,586), Webster (305), Wetzel (1,074), Wirt (349), Wood (6,991), Wyoming (1,730).