12 positive COVID-19 cases at University of Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – 10 students and two employees at the University of Charleston have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university conducted 1,643 tests as part of its return to campus protocol between July 26 and Aug. 16. Officials with the University of Charleston say the campus has a current positivity rate of 0.7%.

All positive cases were connected to the Charleston campus. The university is not reporting any cases at its Beckley campus at this time.

According to UC officials, three students who tested positive an isolated in their homes, while the other seven are isolating in an area set aside at the university for students who live on campus.

The University followed the safety protocols from the CDC, West Virginia’s Governor’s Office, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Protocols include plans for testing, isolation, quarantine, contact tracing, cleaning, social distancing, and personal protective equipment.

University officials say the majority of return-to-campus testing for all students and employees should be finished this week. The Charleston Area Medical Center and Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare have been working with the university to conduct testing.