12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week: Dec. 17, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here’s our weekly rundown of the 12 best West Virginia-related videos we found on YouTube.

Every holiday season, thousands of people make the drive to Wheeling to enjoy the Festival of Lights at Oglebay. Always wanted to check it out, but don’t want to sit in traffic? The guy who made this video just solved that conundrum for you:

2. A Fairmont family has set up a holiday light show of their own and it’s all for a good cause.

3. A family in Huntington is also getting in on the action:

4. Not to be outdone, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, his wife Cathy and state officials held the official Joyful Night Celebration this week:

5. Here’s a portion of the recent Shinnston Christmas Parade, featuring the Lincoln High School marching band:

6. The state’s flagship university, WVU wishes everyone a happy holidays:

7. But, if all this holiday excitement is causing you stress, WVU has some tips for that too:

8. Stress management isn’t the only thing you can learn from WVU. How about how to solve crimes?

9. Ok, one more WVU-related video. This one looks at some of the most recent highlights of former Mountaineer basketball player Deuce McBride, who has been earning some high praise for his play with the NBA’s New York Knicks:

10. West Virginia’s own, Kathy Mattea, goes in-depth in this interview after recently being named the host of Mountain Stage:

11. Mattea is one of 10 famous or notable people, who were born in the Mountain State, featured in this video. Are you familiar with the other nine? There’s only one way to find out:

12. How would you like to own one of only two entrances to one of West Virginia’s best-known caves? It and 800 acres are for sale. The asking price is $15 million. Check out what that entrance leads to below: