103rd COVID-19 death reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting the state’s 103rd death related to COVID-19, a 55-year-old female from Mason County.
As of 5 p.m. July 23, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 250,942 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 70 new cases and one additional death bringing the state to a total of 5,550 total cases, 130 of which are probable, and 103 deaths. 1,534 cases are currently active and 3,913 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.
Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:
Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (577/19), Boone (64/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (41/1), Cabell (241/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (54/0), Hancock (76/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (150/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (272/5), Kanawha (594/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (37/1), Logan (63/0), Marion (146/4), Marshall (91/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (78/0), Mineral (85/2), Mingo (76/2), Monongalia (791/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (216/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (126/1), Raleigh (116/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (35/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (166/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (207/11), Wyoming (15/0).
