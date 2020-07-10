101 new cases of virus; Monongalia County sees spike

West Virginia

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 101 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m. on July 10, 2020, there have been 201,092 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,983 total cases and 95 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.98% and the daily percent positive rate is 4.24%

There have been more than 157 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as reported by DHHR. 

Monongolia County has seen an increase of 38 new positive cases since 10 a.m., July 10, 2020.

There have been 2,756 recoveries from the virus.

Daily confirmed cases hospital as of July 10, 2020: 50

Daily confirmed cases ICU as of July 10, 2020: 16

Daily confirmed cases ventilator as of July 10, 2020: 7

Cases per county as confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (18/0), Berkeley (504/19), Boone (31/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (24/1), Cabell (188/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (69/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (35/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (109/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (248/5), Kanawha (381/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (35/0), Marion (95/3), Marshall (57/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (62/2), Mingo (27/2), Monongalia (454/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (138/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (79/16), Putnam (78/1), Raleigh (68/3), Randolph (184/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (9/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (30/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (159/9), Wyoming (7/0).

