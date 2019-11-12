$10,000 sticker has veterans cheering for Memorial Fund

"They weren't welcomed home in the best way."

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — If you were in downtown Berkeley Springs Tuesday, you saw history take place as the very last sticker for funding on the area’s first Vietnam Veteran Memorial was put in place.

Veterans and residents from around the area cheered as a sticker representing $10,000 was placed on a funding tracker. Morgan County Vietnam Veterans have been collecting funds for their first Vietnam Memorial for 12 years. The veterans are closing in on their $225,000 goal.

“I hope it represents a little respect for the Vietnam Veterans, not only to Morgan County but all over the country because they didn’t get a lot of respect when they came home, they got none,” said President of MCVVMF Chuck Hampe.

Over 58,000 soldiers lost their lives in the Vietnam War and roughly 300 were from West Virginia. Seven of the soldiers were from Morgan County.

The veterans are hoping to start building the monument next year.