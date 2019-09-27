10,000 people expected at 44th Annual Mountain Heritage Festival

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Several people locally and out-of-state attended the first day of the 44th Annual Mountain Heritage Arts and Crafts Festival on Friday.

According to organizers, they’re expecting about 10,000 people to set foot on the Jefferson County Fairgrounds located at 1707 Old Leetown Pike in Kearneysville, West Virginia. All those 13 and under are admitted in free and those above this age must pay a $7 admission fee.

First-time artisan Caitlin Moran is the owner of Companion Fiber. Moran said she specializes in hand-spun and hand-knitted items such as hats, scarves and other objects.

Max Whitley of Pink Hill, North Carolina is a traditional leather crafter. For 27 years, he’s been at the festival to showcase his custom-made belts.

Whitley noted that he always brings his kids to the event and believes it’s a good place for family fun.

“I think it’s a good place to bring kids out,” said Whitley. “There’s a lot of things for kids to learn here, of course being here at the fairgrounds we’ve got all the buildings filled up tents and there’s entertainment here.”

The festival goes from today until this upcoming Sunday. Live music will also be a feature of the event.