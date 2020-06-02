1 dead, 3 injured in Shepherdstown collision

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — One person has died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Martinsburg Pike (Rt. 45) and Berridge Drive on Tuesday.

The Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department told WDVM the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other people were taken to the Berkeley Medical Center.

WDVM is not yet allowed to photograph the area. The incident is still under investigation. This story will be updated.

