​”I’m afraid of not being able to finish what I started”: A story of personal battles, and plenty of perseverance

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Michelle Black has been through a lot in her nearly two-decade-long career as a daycare owner. She’s helped kids through some difficult situations, and she’s become “momma” for so many. Through the years, she’s learned to never give up, even when the most unexpected happens.

In September of 2020, Michelle was diagnosed with Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer. Time is running out, and all she can think of is making sure that the kids she takes care of — the kids she considers her own — are in good hands. In this story, you’ll meet Michelle and her childhood friend, Alice, who didn’t think twice to help her friend in being assured that her kids will be in good hands.