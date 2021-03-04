West Virginia vaccine delivery showcased nationally

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia continues to bask in the national spotlight for its vaccine delivery. Governor Jim Justice was showcased Thursday on a national forum with a big-city mayor and medical experts.

West Virginia ranks among the top five states in the country for the percentage of vaccines administered. For that reason, Governor Justice was invited to be on a national stage with the Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, and a panel of national public health leaders, which included a senior advisor to the White House COVID response team. The governor took a question from Steve Clemons, editor at large for The Hill, a go-to media site in the nation’s capital for all things politics and public policy.

“What we did in West Virginia,” said Justice, “we got our local pharmacies involved, our local health clinics involved, we got our National Guard and we got people putting shots in arms and really, Steve, it’s amazing, but you just think for weeks and weeks and weeks every single shot that comes into the State of West Virginia, every single one within the week that they get here we’ve got them in somebody’s arm.”

Contrast that with California’s experience, ranking 26th in the nation for the percentage of vaccines administered. As for the change in presidential administrations in Washington, Justice said that “when they passed the baton to President Biden everything has taken off and taken off very favorably.”

As West Virginia’s COVID-related cases and deaths are on the decline, Governor Justice is loosening some of the pandemic restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.