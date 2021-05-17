West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore turns unclaimed estate funds over to communities which can put them to good use

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Some extra money is flowing into the eastern panhandle community of Charles Town at the start of the week. The city hit the jackpot: the state treasurer is coming to town with a big fat check.

The Jefferson County seat is receiving some unclaimed property funds from West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore. Mayor Bob Trainor and members of the council were on hand for the presentation at the Municipal Building. City leaders say they’re grateful to the treasurer for his support in addressing city needs.

“For the city of Charles Town certainly there are many projects this year that I know they want to undertake,” said Moore. “One they’ve spoken about is new sidewalks and things of that nature so hopefully that can go to some of those efforts.”

Mayor Trainor says that like any household getting a windfall there are options on how to spend the money, but he’ll let it be a collective process.

“Sidewalks are a big issue,” Trainor said. “We have some crumbling infrastructure. But really how we spend it is going to be up to the council.”

Apending to repair the sidewalks fits the bill, but so do other options.

Rikki Twyford, city council member, said, “They’re looking for sidewalks but also the community pool or facade repair downtown to our historic area.”

Indeed, there are a wide range of options.

Kevin Tester, Twyford’s colleague on city council, said, “We can now give back to our town in some way, shape or form, you know through infrastructure improvements, or to assist in any of the other programs or things that need to be done in this city.”

For any cities or towns looking for a windfall — just follow this lawyerly advice from Charles Town attorney Henry Morrow: “Go to the Treasurer’s website. You’ll see the link there. Click on the link and follow the directions. and you may find a present there.”

Treasurer Moore will be visiting other communities around the state with checks for them too. He was on familiar turf in making the presentation to Charles Town officials — he is a native of Jefferson County.