West Virginia solar entrepreneur helping regional community groups

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Morgan County, West Virginia Solar energy enterprise is reaching out to help promote an alternative to carbon fuel.

Mountain View Solar has installed panels at some commercial sites in the region but is being generous to the not-for-profit sector as well. The latest beneficiaries are the Kids Clubs for the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

“It allows us to teach the kids about sustainable energy,” says Heather Forman with the Kids Clubs of the Shenandoah Valley, “and helping to reduce our carbon footprint, which, with our kids being our future it’s important that we educate them on those things and educate them early.”

Mountain View Solar is working on a major energy project in Hampshire County, West Virginia.