West Virginia soil conservationists concerned about microbes affecting crops, food supply

West Virginia soil conservationists are measuring the impact such factors as climate change may be having on the summer crop season.

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. (WDVM) — It’s growing season on many West Virginia farms, but soil conservationists are paying special attention to this year’s crops. Their concern is the microbes in the soil — how is it affecting our food supply? Climate change is one concern.

Jefferson County farming specialists are focused on the erosion of microbes in the soil and what effect they have on crop growth. They are experimenting with the cotton fibers in the soil, in strategic locations on agricultural lands. Over the next several weeks they will assess the impact of microbes on soil fertility.

Danny Lutz, Jefferson County Soil Conservation officer, said it is “to be able to take advantage of more moisture and nutrients, but they’ve got to know what are the organisms down there that could interfere with that or could help that.”

Conservation officers expect to release their findings in August.