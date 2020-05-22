West Virginia slowly reopens… and is appealing to prospective new residents

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Thursday marked the biggest step forward to reopen West Virginia after these many weeks of the pandemic.

Malls, retailers, dining and recreational spots are opening their doors as we roll into a holiday weekend. A Baltimore resident Thursday was strolling the main business strip of Shepherdstown and said charming West Virginia towns like Shepherdstown and Berkeley Springs may be the perfect alternative to the challenges of big city living during the lingering public health crisis.

“It seems like there’s more space here,’ Allison Corbett said. “Maybe some more land here which is appealing. And I particularly like this town because it is so charming and has the things I’m looking for.”

Corbett says she particularly likes Shepherdstown’s “vibe,” the food scene and the fact that it’s a college town.

