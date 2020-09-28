West Virginia Secretary of State pays a call on eastern panhandle

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner paid a visit to the eastern panhandle Monday.
This as Berkeley County is sorting out a vote tally mess from the primary where absentee ballots were double-counted. And as his opponent this November, former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, is raising the issue of Warner’s firing 16 employees in Tennant’s office after the 2016 election, leading to a $4 million wrongful termination lawsuit settlement. Warner told a Senate committee he hired six more employees than he fired, but now touts the efficiency of his office.
“We brought in the team that’s allowed us to do so much more with less,” says Warner. “We’re actually working with 15 percent fewer full-time employees than the previous administration.”
And Warner says those having trouble with the online portal for his office to access a ballot can contact his office at the capitol or their county elections clerk.
