West Virginia man arrested for the sexual solicitation of a minor online

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A West Virginia man has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual solicitation of a minor following an undercover investigation conducted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Cyber Crimes Task Force.

According to police, Nicholas Miller, a 26-year-old from Charles Town, West Virginia, solicitated sexual acts from a detective posing as a 13-year-old girl.

On August 22, Miller was arrested by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI after arriving in Frederick County to engage in the solicited acts with the minor.

Miller is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond. He is currently out on bail from Fairfax County, Virginia for similar charges.