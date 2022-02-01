West Virginia legislature tightening rules for mail-in ballots

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — It’s an election year, time to revisit the debate on expanding mail-in voting. It caught the attention of the West Virginia legislature to start the week, and voters weighed in too.

The goal is to find the right balance of ballot access and security. Jefferson County Delegate John Doyle brought the motion to the House floor to start the week: liberalize rules for mail-in voting, particularly for first-responders in emergency circumstances.

But Sue Benzinger from Jefferson County said, “absentee voting for registered voters is very important in Doyle’s eastern panhandle district. During COVID, we actually did it. They made exceptions to do it, and we did a great job. West Virginia did well. We had no fraud. We had no problems.”

Benzinger is running for the legislature herself this year and is entirely on board with Doyle’s proposal.

“Absentee balloting for registered voters, from my perspective,” said Benzinger, “is the only way that I believe we all can participate in our democracy.”

Doyle’s House colleague, Delegate Evan Hansen, said mail-in balloting accommodates those with disabilities or away from home at election time. Mail-in balloting in 2020 was secure, and all voters should be able to cast their vote that way should they choose.

“It sounds like mail-in-voting is subject to fraud,” said Benzinger, “but in-person voting is also subject to fraud because we’ve known this from the last election where people voted twice and things like that.”

But Delegate Moore Capito (R – Kanawha) said there are risks to mail-in voting. He said that casting a ballot at a precinct location is more “trustworthy.”

The West Virginia primary is in May. Delegate Doyle’s proposal was soundly defeated in the legislature. Delegate Capito made the case that unique accommodation could be made during the pandemic, but as we return to normal, mail-in ballots should be the rare exception instead of the rule.