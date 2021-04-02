West Virginia highways department says I-81 work in Berkeley County should be complete soon

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — After endless delays, it looks as though construction on Interstate 81 in West Virginia near the Maryland line may finally be wrapping up.

Motorists are confused by lane boundaries in the northbound direction near Falling Waters in Berkeley County approaching the Maryland line, but DOH Engineer Lee Thorne said as temperatures warm in the next two weeks, crews can begin to finish the project. Getting the work complete cannot come soon enough for truckers who navigate I-81 from Pennsylvania, through the Mountain State, deep into Virginia.

Richard Greene, a trucker, said, “It’s worse when you go down to Virginia, West Virginia, it seems like there’s construction going on that never ends. It’s constant construction.”

Thorne said paving before the temperatures stabilize will likely mean having to double back on their work.