West Virginia high school coaches prepare for “different” fall season

MUSSELMAN, W. Va. (WDVM) – West Virginia High Schools and coaches will be moving ahead with Phase I and II of preparing for a potential Fall season; focusing on conditioning before moving into team workouts.

Musselman High school’s Head Football Coach, Brian Thomas, talked about the possibility of playing a Fall season without any fans.

He said “You know we coach for the kids, and you don’t a kid to miss his senior year, you don’t want a kid to miss that action so – as much as it will be weird -and as much as it would be weird to have no fans you’d rather coach the — I think Jim Harbaugh said it a couple weeks ago in one of his interview; I’d rather coach the game with no fans that have no games at all.”