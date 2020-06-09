West Virginia high school coaches prepare for “different” fall season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUSSELMAN, W. Va. (WDVM) – West Virginia High Schools and coaches will be moving ahead with Phase I and II of preparing for a potential Fall season; focusing on conditioning before moving into team workouts.

Musselman High school’s Head Football Coach, Brian Thomas, talked about the possibility of playing a Fall season without any fans.

He said “You know we coach for the kids, and you don’t a kid to miss his senior year, you don’t want a kid to miss that action so – as much as it will be weird -and as much as it would be weird to have no fans you’d rather coach the — I think Jim Harbaugh said it a couple weeks ago in one of his interview; I’d rather coach the game with no fans that have no games at all.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories