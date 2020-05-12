West Virginia heads into Week 3, future details on Week 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– West Virginia is currently heading into Week Three of their “West Virginia Strong: Come-back Plan” which means more businesses are opening up.

As of Monday, wellness facilities and drive-in movie theaters are open, and this Friday the 15th guided fishing trips will be opening, allowing up to two anglers and one guide to be on the boat. In Week Four on May 21st, Governor Jim Justice announced that indoor dining at restaurants can open with 50-percent capacity. Large retail stores can open and State Park Campgrounds will be available to in-state residents only. Furthermore, outdoor activity rentals like kayaks, biking, boats, ATV’s and more will be opening. Outdoor Motorsport Racing will be hitting the tracks but without spectators there to watch.

Lastly, the Executive Order for out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine will be lifted in Week Four.

“Just don’t get relaxed, don’t drop the ball,” said Governor Justice. “You can absolutely see this thing all the way to the end.”

Governor Justice did focus a portion of his press conference on Monday on white water rafting and says he is currently working with health professionals to address concerns. And, low-contact youth sports like baseball, softball and possibly soccer leagues could possibly be running onto the field in early June.