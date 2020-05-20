West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to give an update on state COVID-19 recovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 and how it affects the Mountain State going forward.

The first inmate in West Virginia tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed one death and 31 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the state has received 80,641 laboratory results for the virus:

1,545 positive cases

79,096 negative tests

950 recoveries

69 deaths

The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate continues to drop, currently recorded at 1.92%.

Counties with confirmed cases include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (233), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (40), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (33), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (111), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (30), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (9), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (47), Wyoming (3).