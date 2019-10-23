West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds town hall in Shepherdstown

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)– It was a standing ovation when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice walked into the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center. He told the crowd he was optimistic about West Virginia tourism.

“Tourism is exploding within our state and absolutely right here you are so ripe for more and more tourism dollars to come here,” said Justice.

Justice made an announcement related to vineyards. He plans to commission the department of economic development and the department of agriculture to report back to him about the vineyard growth taking place in the state of West Virginia.

“It is an incredible green space opportunity and if that land is compatible with this land here, it’s something we need to be able to do,” said Justice.

While the governor was optimistic, he says there are many challenges in the state from the economy to repaving the roads, but he says the number one issue is opioids.

“We have got to be, as citizens, committed to this effort, completely committed and by that, it’s going to take dollars, it’s going to take volunteers, it’s going to take treatment, it’s going to take education, it’s going to take training,” said Justice.