West Virginia falls after late surge from Texas

Sam Ehlinger’s 4 all-purpose touchdowns proved to be too much for West Virginia as the Mountaineers fell to Texas, 42-31.

The quarterback battle between Ehlinger and WVU’s Austin Kendall dominated this matchup, as the two QBs were responsible for nearly all of the game’s 10 touchdowns between the two squads. Ehlinger played stronger down the stretch, leading his team to a 21-point fourth quarter en route to the victory.

Despite his 4 interceptions, WVU coach Neal Brown says this was Kendall’s best performance so far this season, as he put up 367 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“Y’all are gonna want to talk about his four interceptions, but that’s the best game he’s played without seeing it on tape,” Brown said.

Including Kendall’s passing numbers, West Virginia also had their best game of the season offensively, with 463 yards. Their 4 turnovers would prove to be the difference, though, especially in the second half.

TJ Simmons had a breakout game for WVU, helping Kendall in the pass game with his own 135 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t win, but I’m encouraged by the way our guys competed,” Brown said.

After this loss, West Virginia looks forward to hosting Iowa State at home next Saturday. That game is a 4 p.m. kick and will be shown on ESPN.