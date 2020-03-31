West Virginia COVID-19 update: Gov. Justice to speak at approximately 2 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and members of his administration are set to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

Yesterday, Justice announced campgrounds in state parks would close along with the scenic overlooks at Blackwater Falls State Park and Coopers Rock State Forest until further notice. He has also issued an executive order for people coming from high-risk areas to quarantine for 14 days. He has also directed West Virginia State Police to monitor the situation.

As of last night, the West Virginia DHHR reported 145 positive coronavirus cases in the state. The DHHR also reports a total of 3682 negative tests and one death.

According to the WVDHHR website, counties with positive cases include Berkeley (14), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (3), Harrison (10), Jackson (8), Jefferson (6), Kanawha (23), Logan (2), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (31), Morgan (1), Ohio (9), Pleasants (1), Preston (2), Putnam (4), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (2)