West Virginia COVID-19 update

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released the recent data regarding COVID-19 cases in the mountain state.

One additional death has now brought West Virginia’s death toll to 65. The most recent death was an 89-year old male from Fayette County. No word on whether or not that individual had underlying medical conditions. The mountain state has a total of 1,470 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are 207 reported cases in Berkeley County, 98 in Jefferson and 17 in Morgan County.