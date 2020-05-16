West Virginia COVID-19 update

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released the recent data regarding COVID-19 cases in the mountain state.
One additional death has now brought West Virginia’s death toll to 65. The most recent death was an 89-year old male from Fayette County. No word on whether or not that individual had underlying medical conditions. The mountain state has a total of 1,470 positive cases of COVID-19.
There are 207 reported cases in Berkeley County, 98 in Jefferson and 17 in Morgan County.
