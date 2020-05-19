West Virginia Courts reopen, all 55 counties are off Hot-spot List

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– Monday marked the beginning of resuming normal operations for West Virginia courts, however the changes aren’t expected to happen over night.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, courts in “Green Counties” that weren’t hit as hard with the coronavirus can resume normal operations while sanitizing, social distancing and using PPE. Although, judicial officers are still being encouraged to hold proceedings virtually if they can.

Other courts that are in hot spot counties can’t resume operations until they reach Green County status. All 55 counties are off the hot spot list including, including the removal of the Eastern Panhandle’s Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. For people still concerned to visit the courts, Morgan county has other options to help residents during the pandemic.

“The only thing I would say is if you can do your business by phone or through the mail, or take your envelopes and other paperwork you have to our drop boxes, we certainly still welcome that as well.” said Morgan County Administrator Stefanie Allemong.

Grand Jury proceedings may begin June 15 and jury trials will continue on June 29.