West Virginia coalition calls for support of bill in Congress to promote electric vehicles

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A citizens coalition of clean energy advocates gathered in Shepherdstown Thursday calling for public support of the federal infrastructure bill now on Capitol Hill.

They particularly support language in the measure which promotes electric vehicles, saying they will lower the carbon footprint from fossil-powered cars and trucks. They say that building and installing charging stations for electric vehicle fleets across the U.S. will create good-paying construction jobs and encourage investment in a cleaner environment here in West Virginia.

“We’re urging [U.S.] Senator [Joe] Manchin to support the Build-Back-Better agenda and invest in clean electric vehicles and clean energy and the infrastructure that comes with that to create jobs for the economy and help our environment here in West Virginia,” said Lucia Valentine with the Clean Transportation Coalition.

West Virginia Delegate John Doyle from Jefferson County and Harpers Ferry Town Council member Chris Craig joined Thursday’s press conference supporting the clean energy vehicle programs.