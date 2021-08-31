“West Virginia Can’t Wait” political movement seeks to build coalition in eastern panhandle

Stephen Smith heads West Virginia Can’t Wait, a progressive political movement building coalitions for the 2022 and 2024 election cycles.

EASTERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — A progressive political movement in West Virginia is seeking to make advances in the eastern panhandle.

West Virginia Can’t Wait is building coalitions to take on powerful out-of-state corporate interests and polluters and is also promoting a pro-worker agenda at all levels of government.

Stephen Smith has been recruiting candidates from all over the Mountain State for local, state and federal office who support enhanced voting rights and a higher minimum wage.

“The problem is that all of that money is going up and going out of the state. and if we keep our wealth and our labor and our land here and support working-class families here we can have a decent way of life,” Smith said.

Smith was a candidate for West Virginia governor last year, competing in the Democratic primary.

