West Virginia at No. 5 Oklahoma: Mountaineer GameDay, TV/stream info, and more

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) face a stiff road challenge against Jalen Hurts and No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) with the hopes of earning their first win against the Sooners since joining the Big 12.

Matchup Preview

West Virginia’s Neal Brown will square off against Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley in the first meeting between the two young coaches.

The Sooners are coming off a rivalry win over Texas, in which the Sooners outgained the Longhorns by 201 yards; while the Mountaineers are hoping to bounce back after a tough loss to Iowa State.

Oklahoma boasts the top offense in the nation, averaging 9.6 yards per play. It’s led by quarterback and Heisman candidate Jalen Hurts, the second-leading passer in the Big 12. His favorite target is CeeDee Lamb, a speedy wide receiver who averages 20.1 yards per catch in Big 12 play.

Austin Kendall is likely to get the start at quarterback for the Mountaineers against his former team after nursing an injury to his chest area early in the game against Iowa State. He is hoping to rejuvenate an offense which struggled against the Cyclones, scoring just 1 touchdown.

Mountaineers are big underdogs

No matter where you look, Oklahoma is favored by a large margin — 33.5 points on FanDuel, and 32.5 on DraftKings. That is the biggest spread the Mountaineers have faced in nearly two decades when they went up against No. 1 Miami in 2001.

How to watch from home

The game will kick off at noon ET (11 a.m. CT) on FOX as their Big Noon game.

The Mountaineers will be donning white helmets, white jerseys, and gray pants, while the Sooners will wear their “Rough Riders” alternate look.