West Virginia at Kansas State: Mountaineer GameDay, TV/stream info, and more

The West Virginia Mountaineers are hitting the road once again to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Two first-year coaches will square off, as Neal Brown travels to Manhattan for the first time since taking the helm to face KSU’s Chris Klieman.

Start your Saturday with Mountaineer GameDay!

Start your gameday with Scott Nolte and Amanda Mazey in studio with Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell live from Manhattan. The gang will preview the matchup between the Mountaineers and the Wildcats and give inside analysis on all things West Virginia football.

Mountaineer GameDay airs at 10 a.m. ET on your local Nexstar affiliates and 11 a.m. ET on AT&T SportsNet (check your local listings).

Match-up preview

Kansas State is coming off a tough loss from last week, but they will still prove to be a tough challenge for West Virginia.

The Wildcats are among the most disciplined teams in football, dominating time of possession in the Big 12 and playing stout defense. Much of this is due to an experienced roster, which features fifth-year seniors starting at every position on the offensive line and a defense that is made up mostly of upperclassmen.

West Virginia is hoping to break their five-game skid and bounce back after losing at home last week to Texas Tech. Their defense, which has been the the team’s strength throughout the year, followed up their season-best performance against Baylor by giving up five touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ first five drives — a performance which they will look to improve on against KSU.

The offense, on the other hand, put up the most yards all season against the Red Raiders, but only mustered 17 points. Austin Kendall will start for West Virginia, but there is a strong chance that Jarret Doege will make his second appearance for West Virginia.

Mountaineers are underdogs once again

Kansas State is a 13.5-point favorite over West Virginia.

Watching from home?

The Mountaineers are on national television once again! This week’s game kicks off at 3:30 ET on ESPN. You can also stream the match-up on the WatchESPN app, or follow our live game log right here on WVIllustrated.com.

Gameday threads

West Virginia will wear their blue helmets with white jerseys and white pants, while Kansas State will don a throwback “Cats” helmet with purple jerseys.