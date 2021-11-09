“We’re still here”: Parents don’t back down despite Virginia election win at Loudoun County School Board meeting

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The election is over, but the work isn’t finished for parents in Loudoun County.

100 speakers signed up to share their concerns at the school board meeting Tuesday.

“Did you all think that just because the election was behind us that we were all going away? We are still here. This email is still here,” said Cheryl Onderchain, LCPS parent.

Parents accused the board of covering up a sexual assault that occurred at Stone Bridge High School, after an email sent to board members on May 28 was released to the public.

Now, parents are firing back at the board for hiring a law firm that is not independent to conduct a review of the case.

“How is that not a conflict of interest? Don’t worry, our new attorney general, Jason Miyares, is requesting an investigation into the cover-up of these sexual assaults,” said Patti Menders, LCPS parent.

Parents show up week after week to make their voices heard, and say the recent election results in Virginia have given them a new glimmer of hope.

“We’re going to have an administration — a governor, a lieutenant governor, and attorney general — who is going to help with our school system,” said Ian Prior, LCPS parent.

Until then, parents are fighting back against Policy 8040, after the accused teenager, who is also transgender, was found guilty of the sexual assault that occurred in the girl’s bathroom.

“We asked you to listen to the students who do not want shared bathrooms, yet you still passed 8040,” said Menders.

Parents called on board members to resign. Organization Fight for Schools says they have received 1,200 signatures on a petition to have Board Chair Brenda Sheridan removed.

.@Iandprior informs LCPS School Board Chair @brendalsheridan that Fight for Schools has filed more than 1200 petitions in court for her Removal earlier today pic.twitter.com/NN1sCqISjG — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) November 10, 2021

“You are the oppressors. You damage children’s mental health and education. It’s time to clean house in LCPS, from Ziegler to the school board,” said Suzanne Satterfield, LCPS parent.