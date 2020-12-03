New phallus sculpture appears in Bavarian mountains

EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT – A wooden phallus sculpture about two meters high stands on the Gruenten mountain, Rettneberg, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. After the mysterious disappearance of the wooden penis, unknown persons have now created a replacement. On the 1738 meter high Gruenten in the Allgaeuer Alps, there is again a new phallus sculpture, supported by several beams. (Davor Knappmayer/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Just days after a large phallus sculpture mysteriously disappeared from a Bavarian mountainside, a similar wooden carving has appeared in its place, German news agency dpa reported Thursday.

The saga began several years ago, when a 2-meter-tall (almost 7-foot) tall sculpture appeared on the 1,738-meter (5,702-foot) high Gruenten mountain in southern Germany.

It quickly became a selfie magnet for hikers and even featured on Google Maps, where it was described as a “cultural monument.”

The sculpture toppled over several weeks ago, only to be erected again. Last weekend it vanished entirely, with only a pile of sawdust left behind.

Even as local police probe the disappearance, the tale took a further twist Thursday with the discovery that a new, slightly larger carving of male genitalia had appeared at the site, propped up with wooden beams.