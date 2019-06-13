‘Baby Shark Live’ to tour 100 North American cities

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Baby Shark Live” is set to launch a 100-city tour in North America this fall.

It is inspired by the children’s song whose dance video has generated nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. The song was produced in 2015 by the South Korean firm Pinkfong.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a fully immersive concert experience.

Promoters say Baby Shark will join up with his friend, Pinkfong, to sing and dance such songs as “Five Little Monkeys,” ”Wheels on the Bus” and “Jungle Boogie.”

Of course, the show will also include “Baby Shark.”

The schedule will be announced July 9, and concerts are scheduled to begin in October.