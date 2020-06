MARTINSBURG, Wv (WDVM) - A vigil was held in Downtown Martinsburg on Saturday as it has every month for the past few years.

Mourning the death of 50-year-old Wayne Jones, demonstrators lined the sidewalks near the Berkeley County Courthouse demanding justice for the 2013 jaywalking arrest that resulted in Jones being kicked, put in a choke hold, tased four times and shot over 20 times.